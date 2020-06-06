Pasqualina S. DelCegno

Pasqualina Severina DelCegno, age 51, entered into rest on Tuesday, May 26, 2020.

Pasqualina was born in Bridgeport, Connecticut on December 6, 1968. Daughter of the late Luigi and Antonietta (Macri) DelCegno. She is survived by her brother, Luigi DelCegno and his partner Penelope Porteous; sister Sandra (DelCegno) Gracia and her husband Michael and their two children Bianca and Angelo; and her sister Maria DelCegno and partner Joseph DeVellis and their daughter Giada.

Pasqualina graduated from Central High School in Bridgeport, CT and attended courses at Housatonic Community College. Pasqualina, or Patti, as she was often called by her close friends, will be remembered for her witty personality and deep passion for everything did. She loved cooking, and especially enjoyed sharing her recipes online. Her pastimes included reading and writing, with which some of her work was published.

Due to the pandemic a private memorial service will be celebrated at a future date.

All the pain and grief is over

Every restless tossing passed;

I am now at peace forever,

Safely home in heaven at last



