Pasqualina Testani
Pasqualina Spaziani Testani, age 80 of Bridgeport, beloved wife of Lawrence Testani, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on Wednesday, October 28, 2020 at Bridgeport Hospital. Born on November 25, 1939 in Frosinone, Italy, she was the daughter of the late Carlo Spaziani and Maria Marini. Pasqualina built a beautiful life and family with her loving husband of 63 years. She was a talented seamstress and a local celebrity in her own right as the owner of Marie's Bridal Shoppe for 36 years. Her motto to every bride was "don't worry, be happy". Lovingly referred to as Nonna by her grandchildren and many others who knew and loved her, she was the true essence of an Italian matriarch. Pasqualina lived for family through her cooking and her deep-rooted Italian traditions. She was her happiest spending time with loved ones. She was generous, kind, loyal and selfless beyond anything that could possibly be described here. Simply put, to know her was to love her. In addition to her husband Lawrence, she is survived by her two adored children, Dominick Vincent Testani and his wife Paola of Trumbull, and Lori Giannetta and her beloved Gregory Francis of Shelton; her cherished grandchildren, Danielle (Jessyca), Michael, Brittny, Alessia, and Taylor, her sister Angela Persichetti and her husband Gerardo of Italy, sister-in-law Gina Spaziani of Italy, and several loving nieces, nephews and friends. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her brother Antonio Spaziani. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and friend. She taught many life lessons about the importance of family but the one thing she never taught was how to live without her. She will be truly missed by all who knew her.
A walk-through visitation will take place on Monday, November 2, 2020 from 8:30 – 10:00 a.m. at the Abriola Parkview Funeral Home, 419 White Plains Road, Trumbull, CT 06611. Visitors are asked to wear masks and social distance as they walk through, pay their respects, and exit without lingering to ensure all guests can come through the building. All other services will be private. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Abriola Parkview Funeral Home, Trumbull. The family would like to thank the entire Yale Smilow Cancer Center team, for the care they continuously provided to her over the past three years. The family asks that in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Smilow Cancer Center, https://www.yalecancercenter.org/gifts/
