Pat A. Iadarola

Pat A. Iadarola, 91, of Trumbull, beloved husband of the late Muriel (Hilchey) Iadarola (1998), passed away peacefully on Thursday, March 21, 2019. The son of the late Vincenzo and Caroline (Falcone) Iadarola, Pat was born and raised in Milford, MA. He raised his family in Fairfield, CT and retired to Vernon before moving to Trumbull six years ago. Pat proudly served his country in the U.S. Navy during World War II and the Korean War. He earned his undergraduate degree and his law degree from Northeastern University in Boston. Prior to his retirement in 1993, Pat was employed by General Electric for 24 years. Pat was a talented musician who played the clarinet and saxophone in various bands in Fairfield and East Hartford/Vernon areas for many years. He is survived by his children, Gail E. Myer and her husband Edward of Stratford, Gary Iadarola and his wife Theresa of Essex, and Scott Iadarola and his wife Bernadette of Shelton; seven grandchildren, Marc, John, Drew, Christopher, Faith, Lindsey, and Jacob; a sister-in-law, Phyllis Iadarola of CO, and numerous nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his son Drew Iadarola (2006) of Bridgeport, and five siblings, Theresa, Frank, Rose, Vincent, and Alfred. His family will receive friends for calling hours on Wednesday, March 27, 2019 from 9 – 10 a.m. at the Ladd-Turkington & Carmon Funeral Home, 551 Talcottville Road (Route 83), Vernon followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. at St. James Church, 896 Main Street, Manchester. Burial will follow in St. James Cemetery, Manchester with military honors. For online condolences and guest book, please visit www.carmonfuneralhome.com Published in Connecticut Post on Mar. 25, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary