Patricia A. Grom
Patricia A. Grom, age 89, passed away after a courageous fight, on November 20, 2020 She was the forever dance partner and beloved wife of George W. Grom for 66 years. Pat was born in Bridgeport on July 14, 1931 to the late George and Bessie Scalley. Pat graduated from Harding High School and became an accomplished legal secretary. Working while George studied at Fairfield University, they moved to Vernon Street in Stratford. Pat and George raised their 5 children in this vibrant neighborhood. Pat organized holiday parties, decorating, cooking
and opening her home to all family and friends. Pat was the ultimate Hostess with the Mostest! Pat and George moved to Eunice Parkway in Stratford. Pat worked in Medical Records at Bridgeport Hospital for over 20 years where she received many awards. A warm and caring person, Pat was a good friend to all. She was a very special Nana to her 14 grandchildren, enjoying their company and celebrating their accomplishments. She will be greatly missed by her children: Charlene McLaughlin and husband George, George and wife Mary Dean, Elliott and wife Norma Mazzola, Laura and Jeffrey. Nana will hold a special place in the hearts of her grandchildren: Blake, George and Maddy McLaughlin, Eddie, Jake and Samantha Grom, Elliott and Hayden Grom, Lia, Riley and Bella Hodson, and Quinn, Ayden and Ava Grom. Pat also leaves her dear nephew, Tom Hanko and wife Patrice and their three daughters, Lia, Molly and Emily and her loving sisters -in- law, Maureen Grom and Rita Dulski. Pat will be remembered for her outgoing personality and brilliant smile that brought joy to every room she entered. Funeral services are private and have been entrusted to the Adzima Funeral Home- Stratford. For more information or to leave an online condolence please visit www.adzimafuneralhome.com
Donations may be made to St Jude's Hospital in memory of Pat.