1/
Patricia A. Gursky
1929 - 2020
{ "" }
Patricia A. Gursky
Patricia A. Gursky, age 90, of Shelton entered into rest on Saturday, July 11, 2020 at Gardner Heights. She was the devoted wife of the late John C. Gursky. Pat was born in Bloomsburg, PA on December 5, 1929 daughter of the late William Douglas and Henrietta (Nogic) Schell. She loved to sing and had a beautiful voice. Pat was a longtime member of St. Anthony's Church choir and was asked to sing solo at many weddings and funerals. Pat will be remembered for her love of swimming, dancing and sewing beautiful dresses. Pat lived her life lovingly caring for others as a Mother, a Nurse, a Bridal Consultant and a Eucharistic Minister. She was the beloved mother of John P. Gursky, Gerard C.Gursky, Ann Marie Gursky, Richard Gursky and his wife Hyelee and Irene Wynn and her husband Richard. She is the sister of, Joseph Zola, Martin Zola, Leon Zola and Antoinette Sheldon. Pat was the loving grandmother of Richard Gursky, Jr., John A. Gursky, Daniel Gerard Gursky and the late Liam D. Wynn. She was also survived by several nieces and nephews. The Riverview Funeral Home, 390 River Rd., Shelton is entrusted with her arrangements. Friends may leave condolences at www.riverviewfh.com.



Published in Connecticut Post on Jul. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Riverview Funeral Home
390 River Road
Shelton, CT 06484
203-924-6800
