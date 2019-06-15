|
Patricia A. Rauscher
Patricia A. Rauscher, age 80 of Milford, beloved wife of the late Robert Rauscher, passed away June 15, 2019. She was born in Bridgeport, December 29, 1938, daughter of the late Edward and Ann Greenwood Fitzgerald. She worked as a home health aide for Visiting Nurse Association for many years until her retirement. She is survived by her beloved daughter Ann Benway, her beloved grandchildren Erica and Robert Benway, and family friend Wayne Bossie. Calling hours will be held Monday, June 17, 2019 from 4pm to 7pm at Smith Funeral Home, 135 Broad St., Milford with a service at 6:30pm during calling hours. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to , 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105. To leave condolences or for directions, please visit www.georgejsmithandson.com
Published in Connecticut Post on June 15, 2019