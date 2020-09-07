Patricia Angiolillo

Patricia Marie Angiolillo
Patricia Marie (Zahorsky) Angiolillo,Trumbull, passed away September 5, 2020. She was born in Bridgeport, CT to the late George Zahorsky and Mary Rockwell.
She graduated from Harding High School. Patricia was a volunteer at Bridgeport Hospital for many years in the Bargain Box and with the & quote; "Heartbeats," cardiac support group. She also belonged to a community Knitting Club where she made many afghans, scarves and booties for individuals in need. She loved Bingo and enjoyed spending time with family and friends. She will be greatly missed.
Survivors include her four devoted daughters Marijo Smith, Susan Castagna and her husband Vincent, Pattiann Krehel, former son-in-law Greg Krehel, and Tricia Wallick and her husband Gary; her longtime companion Ed Bardinelli; ten loving grandchildren Dina, William IV, Noah, Lauren, Mychele, Thomas, Tara, Rachel, Manuel and Marcos; three cherished great-grandchildren Silas, William V and Alexander and soon to be expected great-granddaughter; and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her husband Anthony J. Angiolillo, her brother George Zahorsky, her sister Maryanne Savastano and her son-in-law William J. Smith III.
Friends are invited to attend her funeral services on Thursday at 11:00 a.m. at St.Ca
therine of Siena Church, 220 Shelton Ave. Trumbull, CT. (Mask are required). Funeral services will be live streamed at St Catherine of Siena's website (www.stcathtrumbull.com
.) Interment will be private. The Cyril F. Mullins Funeral Home, 399 White Plains Rd. Trumbull, has been entrusted with the arrangements. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Bridgeport Hospital Foundation, Palliative Care Program. For more information or to leave an online condolence, please visit www.mullinsfh.com
