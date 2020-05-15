Patricia Ann Conley
Patricia Ann Atherton Conley, of Fairfield, passed away peacefully Wednesday, May 13, 2020 at the Carolton Convalescent Hospital.
Born in Bridgeport, CT on June 3, 1931, she was a lifelong resident of Fairfield. A graduate of St. Thomas School and Roger Ludlowe High School, she attended Booth and Baylis Business School. Her first job was a saleslady at Reads Department Store in Bridgeport, and then at Nothnagles furniture store. She worked for 16 years as Secretary and Sales Assistant with Moore Business Forms and then volunteered with United Home Hospice Care where she became the Volunteer Coordinator. She also worked for the Town of Fairfield Parks and Recreation Beach Sticker Department. Mrs. Conley was an active member of Gaelic American Club in Fairfield where she served as past Recording Secretary and worked on various committees including the Irish Festival and the 50th Anniversary Celebration. She was a member of St. Thomas Helping Hands. For several years she volunteered for the Connecticut Department of Environmental Protection doing the annual horseshoe crab count at Fairfield Beach. Pat was a proud member of the Fairfield Chapter of the Red Hat Society, known as the "Red Hellions", and loved to travel with the St. Vincent's Club 50. She was a volunteer at St. Vincent's Medical Center and worked on the Memorial Program for the Swim Across the Sound held at Captain's Cove. She also enjoyed volunteering at the annual Fairfield Christmas Tree Festival held at Burr Mansion. She was on the committee that hoped to Purchase Penfield Lighthouse. Her latest affiliation was as a hospice volunteer at the Jewish Senior Services.
Pat was the daughter of the late Charles and Martha Atherton and the sister of the late Chuck Atherton. Surviving are her devoted and much loved children; Michael Conley of Fairfield, Thomas Conley and his wife Linda of Fairfield, Martha Merillat of Fairfield, and Timothy Conley and his wife, Simoni of Newtown. She was the loving grandmother to Melinda Cash and her husband John, Denielle Conley, Jason Conley and his wife Jennifer, Ryan Conley and his wife Rachel, Dustin Conley and his wife Lorena, Brett Conley and his wife Aja, Amy Florio and her husband Matt, Allison Conley, Devon Conley and Daniel Conley and proud Great Grandmother to Ciera, Ava, June, Reid, Karoline, and Blake Cash, Nicholas Van Dyke, Emilia and Damian Conley, James Conley, Grace Conley, Emma and Chloe Conley and Henry Florio. She is also survived by several nieces and nephews, several loving cousins, her cat Stripes, many devoted friends and neighbors, and a large group of her extended special "adopted family" too numerous to mention but they know who they are and they were loved like family.
Pat loved life and lived it to the fullest. She loved to travel. Ireland, England, Germany, and Egypt were her favorite places, but the annual vacations on Cape Cod with her family were the highlight of her life. She always said her greatest accomplishment was her family. She was so proud of them and loved them dearly.
"To laugh often, and to win the respect of intelligent people and the affection of children; to earn the appreciation of the honest critics and endure the betrayal of false friends; to appreciate beauty, to find the best in others; to leave the world a bit better whether by a healthy child, a garden patch, or a redeemed social condition because you have lived; This is to have succeeded'.
Due to current circumstances, a private burial will be held in St. Thomas Cemetery. A public celebration of Pat's life will be held at a later date.
It has been requested that in lieu of flowers, donations in Pat's name may be made to St. Thomas Church or The Jewish Senior Services Hospice Department. To offer an online condolence, please visit www.SpearFuneralHome.com
Patricia Ann Atherton Conley, of Fairfield, passed away peacefully Wednesday, May 13, 2020 at the Carolton Convalescent Hospital.
Born in Bridgeport, CT on June 3, 1931, she was a lifelong resident of Fairfield. A graduate of St. Thomas School and Roger Ludlowe High School, she attended Booth and Baylis Business School. Her first job was a saleslady at Reads Department Store in Bridgeport, and then at Nothnagles furniture store. She worked for 16 years as Secretary and Sales Assistant with Moore Business Forms and then volunteered with United Home Hospice Care where she became the Volunteer Coordinator. She also worked for the Town of Fairfield Parks and Recreation Beach Sticker Department. Mrs. Conley was an active member of Gaelic American Club in Fairfield where she served as past Recording Secretary and worked on various committees including the Irish Festival and the 50th Anniversary Celebration. She was a member of St. Thomas Helping Hands. For several years she volunteered for the Connecticut Department of Environmental Protection doing the annual horseshoe crab count at Fairfield Beach. Pat was a proud member of the Fairfield Chapter of the Red Hat Society, known as the "Red Hellions", and loved to travel with the St. Vincent's Club 50. She was a volunteer at St. Vincent's Medical Center and worked on the Memorial Program for the Swim Across the Sound held at Captain's Cove. She also enjoyed volunteering at the annual Fairfield Christmas Tree Festival held at Burr Mansion. She was on the committee that hoped to Purchase Penfield Lighthouse. Her latest affiliation was as a hospice volunteer at the Jewish Senior Services.
Pat was the daughter of the late Charles and Martha Atherton and the sister of the late Chuck Atherton. Surviving are her devoted and much loved children; Michael Conley of Fairfield, Thomas Conley and his wife Linda of Fairfield, Martha Merillat of Fairfield, and Timothy Conley and his wife, Simoni of Newtown. She was the loving grandmother to Melinda Cash and her husband John, Denielle Conley, Jason Conley and his wife Jennifer, Ryan Conley and his wife Rachel, Dustin Conley and his wife Lorena, Brett Conley and his wife Aja, Amy Florio and her husband Matt, Allison Conley, Devon Conley and Daniel Conley and proud Great Grandmother to Ciera, Ava, June, Reid, Karoline, and Blake Cash, Nicholas Van Dyke, Emilia and Damian Conley, James Conley, Grace Conley, Emma and Chloe Conley and Henry Florio. She is also survived by several nieces and nephews, several loving cousins, her cat Stripes, many devoted friends and neighbors, and a large group of her extended special "adopted family" too numerous to mention but they know who they are and they were loved like family.
Pat loved life and lived it to the fullest. She loved to travel. Ireland, England, Germany, and Egypt were her favorite places, but the annual vacations on Cape Cod with her family were the highlight of her life. She always said her greatest accomplishment was her family. She was so proud of them and loved them dearly.
"To laugh often, and to win the respect of intelligent people and the affection of children; to earn the appreciation of the honest critics and endure the betrayal of false friends; to appreciate beauty, to find the best in others; to leave the world a bit better whether by a healthy child, a garden patch, or a redeemed social condition because you have lived; This is to have succeeded'.
Due to current circumstances, a private burial will be held in St. Thomas Cemetery. A public celebration of Pat's life will be held at a later date.
It has been requested that in lieu of flowers, donations in Pat's name may be made to St. Thomas Church or The Jewish Senior Services Hospice Department. To offer an online condolence, please visit www.SpearFuneralHome.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Connecticut Post on May 15, 2020.