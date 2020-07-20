Patricia Ann Lorenzo
Patricia Ann (Albenando) Lorenzo, age 82 of Derby, beloved wife of Louis Lorenzo Sr., passed away peacefully on Saturday, July 18, 2020 at her home surrounded by her family. Born on April 14, 1938 in Bridgeport CT, she was a daughter of the late Domenic and Adeline (Mauro) Albenando. A devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, she will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved her. As the family matriarch, Patty enjoyed being with her family more than anything. The unconditional love she gave and the memories she created will always live in their hearts. Her home was always open to anyone who needed her, and her vivacious personality, sense of humor and love of Elvis will never be forgotten. In addition to her beloved husband, Louis of 61 years, survivors include her five loving children, Louis Jr. and his wife Laura of Stratford, Lenore Lorenzo of Derby, Dollene Morris and her husband Chris of Inverness, FL, Deana Lorenzo of Ansonia, and Patrick Lorenzo and his wife Diana of Shelton. Patty was a proud grandmother to her 12 grandchildren (Raymond, Alyse, Brittany, Robert, Amanda, Anthony, Alana, Victoria, Alexis, Dominick, Patrick Jr. and Gia) and 7 great-grandchildren (Riley, Izaiah, Danica, Cameron, Lorenzo, Sawyer and John). She also leaves behind, her sister, Theresa (Albenando) Petrone of Bridgeport, whom she loved very much, and several nieces and nephews. Patty was predeceased by her sisters, Joan Johnson and Yolanda Teixeira. A graveside service will take place on Friday, July 24, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. directly in St. Michael's Cemetery, (masks are required), 2205 Stratford Ave., Stratford. There will be no calling hours. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Abriola Parkview Funeral Home, 419 White Plains Rd., Trumbull. In lieu of flowers, please make donations in memory of Patricia Lorenzo, to the Alzheimer's Association
by mail to 225 N. Michigan Ave., Floor 17, Chicago, IL 60601, or online at https://www.alz.org/
