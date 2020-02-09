|
Patricia Ann Mauri
Patricia Ann (Patty) Mauri, age 63, passed away peacefully on February 8, 2020 at St. Vincent's Medical Center after a brief illness. Funeral services will take place Wed., February 12, 2020 at 3:00 p.m. at the Shaughnessey Banks Funeral Home, 50 Reef Road in Fairfield. Interment is private. Friends may greet her family from 2:00 p.m. until the time of the service. To view the full obituary, please go to www.shaughnesseybanks.com.
Published in Connecticut Post on Feb. 10, 2020