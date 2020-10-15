Patricia Ann Snyder

Patricia Ann Snyder age 72, of Bridgeport passed away peacefully on Friday, October 9, 2020 at The Carlton Convalescent Home. Born in Bridgeport on March 9, 1948 to the late Andrew and Marie Snyder. Patricia worked many years as a nurses aide for The Carlton convalescent home. She also did housekeeping, was a bus monitor, and worked many summers on an ice cream truck. Patricia was a member of the CWV ladies auxiliary and a long-time friend of Bill W. She also enjoyed summer vacations in Cape Cod, playing bingo, and doing puzzles, Spending time with her family and friends and her beloved puppy "Snowflake" who she adored. She also loved collecting Snoopy memorabilia, raw clams, chicken wings, and chicken paprikash. Patricia is survived by her loving brother Robert Snyder, Sr. and several nieces, nephews, a great-niece, great-nephews and cousins. The family would like to extend a special thanks and appreciation to Sandy and Sam for their special friendship, bond and dedication and taking care of Patricia. Pat will also be greatly missed by her very dear friends Ginny and MaryAlice. She was predeceased by her siblings John Snyder, Andrew Snyder Jr , William Snyder and Betty Denesha. The family would also like to extend a special thanks to the nurses and staff at The Carolton convalescent home. Friends may call on Monday, October 19, between the hours of 5 and 6:30 p.m. at the Fairfield Funeral Home of Edmund W. Dougiello, 36 South Pine Creek Road. All visitors will be required to wear appropriate face coverings in keeping with CDC guidelines.



