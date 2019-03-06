Patricia Anne Bennett

March 20, 1930-March 4, 2019Patricia (O'Donnell) Bennett, of Falmouth, MA and formerly of Hamden, CT, passed away on the morning of March 4, 2019, at the age of 88. Pat was born on March 20, 1930 in New Haven, CT to George and Mary O'Donnell. Pat worked for over 20 years at Yale New Haven Hospital until her retirement in 1995. She enjoyed being active with Hamden community service and the Hamden High School class of 1949 reunion committee. Pat leaves behind her children Patricia Chiarelli (Victor) of Rhode Island, Sean Bennett (Gail) of Maine and Maura Wittstein (Bob) of Massachusetts as well as her grandchildren Talia Chiarelli, Victor Chiarelli, III, Daniel Wittstein and Bryan Wittstein and 3 great-grandchildren. Her siblings Dorothy Rieger, Eleanor Binder and George O'Donnell predeceased her. She will be greatly missed for her humorous Irish wit and her endless adoration for her family. Visitation will be on Thursday, March 7th from 5 to 7 p.m. at Sisk Brothers' Funeral Home at 3105 Whitney Ave., Hamden, Connecticut. A funeral service will be held Friday, March 8th at 10:00 a.m. at Sisk Brothers' Funeral Home, followed by a burial at St. Mary's Cemetery. Donations to the Dana Farber Cancer Institute may be made in lieu of flowers. wwwsiskbrothers.com Published in Connecticut Post on Mar. 6, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary