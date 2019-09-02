|
Patricia Anne LeGault
Patricia Anne Rainone LeGault ("Patty"), age 51, of Trumbull passed away on Friday, August 30, 2019 at Bridgeport Hospital with her family by her side. Born in Bridgeport on February 9, 1968, she was the daughter of the late Louis and Ethel Dupree Rainone and a longtime resident of Trumbull. She was also the beloved wife of the late Stephen LeGault. Patty was a registered nurse for over twenty years and the current Regional Director of Clinical Services for Ryders Health Management. She had a passion for improving the lives of the elderly and disabled; most of her nursing career was spent helping to raise the industry standards of care for nursing home residents. She enjoyed her nursing career immensely and will be missed by the many colleagues who had the privilege of working with her. She enjoyed traveling, shopping and spoiling her children and grandchildren. Patty was an avid football fan, rooting for the Denver Broncos and as an active supporter of Trumbull Pop Warner Football and Cheer. She was a loving mother, sister, grandmother, aunt, godmother and best friend, and her beautiful smile will be forever remembered by all who knew her. She is resting in eternal peace now and smiling more than ever. Survivors include her loving children, Trista Murphy and her husband Brian of Brookfield, Robert Halbert of Ft. Collins, CO, Michael Halbert of Trumbull, Isabella Bolin of Trumbull, Melanie McClancy of Darien and Gabriel LeGault of Trumbull, two sisters, Maryanne Dudley and her husband Jack of Nunn, CO and Louise Young and her husband Carey of Trumbull, a sister-in-law, Susan Rainone of Long Island, NY, two cherished grandchildren, Jackson and Reagan as well as nieces and nephews, Courtney Young, Jack Dudley, Joseph Dudley, Jean Dudley, Arin Rainone, Sarah Rainone and Katilin Dudley. In addition to her husband Stephen, she was predeceased by a brother, Dennis Rainone. Friends may greet the family on Wednesday, September 4, 2019 from 4-7 p.m. at the Abriola Parkview Funeral Home, 419 White Plains Road, Trumbull. Interment will be private at the convenience of the family. To leave an online condolence, visit us at www.abriola.com.
Published in Connecticut Post on Sept. 3, 2019