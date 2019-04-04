Patricia A. Baker

Patricia A. Macey Baker, age 82, of Stratford, beloved wife of Howard Baker Jr., passed away on April 2, 2019 in Bridgeport Hospital. Patricia was born in Bridgeport on April 28, 1936 to the late Henry Macey and Genevieve (Celon) Zultowski and has been a lifelong area resident. She was an active member of the VFW Post 9460 Auxiliary. Survivors in addition to her beloved husband include her devoted children, Mark Baker and his wife Doreen of Milford, Paul Baker and his wife Ann of Stratford, Bruce Baker and his wife Elizabeth of Stratford, Jayne Mandeville and Ernie of Pawcatuck, foster daughter, Jeanette Waite and her husband Rick of Stratford, grandchildren, Jason (Monica) Mandeville, Amy Coffman, Sam, Sara, Lauren, Victoria, Sandra, Tyler Baker, Rick, Chris, Jennifer, Bill (Cara) and Matt Waite, great-grandchildren, Viktor, Jakob, and Wyatt, a sister, Mary Lou Stage and her husband Steve of Bridgeport, and several nieces and nephews. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, April 6th at 9:00 a.m. meeting directly at St. Mark's Church, 500 Wigwam Lane, Stratford. Interment will be private. Friends may visit with Patricia's family on Friday from 4-7 p.m. in the Adzima Funeral Home, 50 Paradise Green Place, Stratford. In lieu of flowers, those desiring may make donations in her memory to the VFW Post 9460 Auxiliary, 100 Veterans Blvd., Stratford, CT 06615 For more information or to make an online condolence, please visit www.adzimafuneralhome.com Published in Connecticut Post on Apr. 4, 2019