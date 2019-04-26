|
MEMORIES Patricia France Benedetto THE POWER OF LOVE Patty, my friend asked me "What are you giving up for Lent?" I could tell you what I am not giving up and that's my love and devotion to Patty and of all our memories over the years, like Easter. We would make Easter baskets with Easter eggs, crosses with egg in it, the Easter bread, and hard boiled eggs and we would bring it to Saint Michael's Church to be blessed on Holy Saturday. Love From your Family and Sergeant Leonard A.
Published in Connecticut Post on Apr. 26, 2019