Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Patricia Benedetto
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patricia Benedetto

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Patricia Benedetto In Memoriam
MEMORY PATRICIA FRANCE BENEDETTO Patty, You gave me the best years of my life, and I also know how much the holidays mean to you. Thanksgiving is right around the corner, I remember when I was incharge of baking the turkey and you would make the pumpkin pie and the stuffing for the turkey. I must admit I can't match the pumpkin pie you made, and our granddaughter Alyssa was the closest one that could make your stuffing. And I know we argued a lot because you didn't like the way I did things, but most of the time you were right. Patty, I have to sign off now because I'm running out of money. I love you always, trust me. God Bless. Your Loving Husband & Grandchildren, Sergeant Leonard A.
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Patricia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -