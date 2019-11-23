|
MEMORY PATRICIA FRANCE BENEDETTO Patty, You gave me the best years of my life, and I also know how much the holidays mean to you. Thanksgiving is right around the corner, I remember when I was incharge of baking the turkey and you would make the pumpkin pie and the stuffing for the turkey. I must admit I can't match the pumpkin pie you made, and our granddaughter Alyssa was the closest one that could make your stuffing. And I know we argued a lot because you didn't like the way I did things, but most of the time you were right. Patty, I have to sign off now because I'm running out of money. I love you always, trust me. God Bless. Your Loving Husband & Grandchildren, Sergeant Leonard A.