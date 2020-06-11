Patricia Berlin
Patricia Berlin, JD, previously of Easton, CT, died suddenly at her home in Washington, DC, on Tuesday, June 9, 2020. She was the beloved wife of the late Victor Goldmerstein; devoted mother of Blake Goldmerstein and her husband Jacob Krawitz; and cherished grandmother of Avery and Sophie Krawitz.
Published in Connecticut Post on Jun. 11, 2020.