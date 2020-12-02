1/1
Patricia Bigge
1935 - 2020
Patricia C. Bigge
Patricia C. Bigge, age 84, of Fairfield, passed away peacefully in her home surrounded by her family Monday, November 30, 2020. Born in Pittsburgh, PA, Pat was the daughter of the late Regis and Helen Moran, and had been a Fairfield resident for over 40 years. She was a graduate of Seton Hill University in Greensburg, PA and retired as an Executive Assistant from Survey Sampling, Inc. of Fairfield.
Pat learned how to fly a plane and co-piloted numerous trips across the country. She loved sailing and enjoyed voyages on many lakes and oceans and finally Long Island Sound as a member of Black Rock Yacht Club. Pat also loved camping, especially the northern California coast, her favorite being Yosemite.
However Patricia's greatest joy was spending time with her family. She will be dearly missed by her five beloved children, Anne Armstrong (Bob) of Laguna Beach, CA; Mark Bigge of Millinocket, ME; Elizabeth Bigge of Monroe; Maura Lynn Pritchard (Shaun) of Orcas Island, WA; and Susan Haydon (Keith) of Fairfield; as well as by her five cherished grandchildren, Brittney, Will, Kaitlan, Nicholas, and Lili; and brother, Dennis Moran, and sister, Virginia McCloskey, both of Pittsburgh, PA. Funeral services will be private. In lieu of flowers, friends may consider a donation in Patricia's memory be made to: Leukemia & Lymphoma Society.



Published in Connecticut Post on Dec. 2, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Spear-Miller Funeral Home
39 South Benson Road
Fairfield, CT 06824
(203) 259-0824
Memories & Condolences
December 2, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this time.
The Staff of Spear-Miller Funeral Home
