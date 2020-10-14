Patricia Brogan DonnellyPatricia Brogan Donnelly, age 85, passed on to the next life warm and safe in her own bed and surrounded by family on October 12, 2020. Born in Port Chester, NY on August 12, 1935, daughter of Chief of Police Anthony Leo Brogan and Grace Mellon Brogan, Patricia spent much of her adult life in Fairfield, CT. Patricia worked as an innovative, published Registered Diagnostic Medical Sonographer and spent the majority of her career in ultrasound at Park City Hospital in Bridgeport. An avid runner, she completed multiple marathons including the Marine Corps Marathon in Washington, DC and the New York City Marathon. Along with her husband she raised and showed a number of award winning St. Bernard dogs. She was also a dedicated supporter and fan of the University of Connecticut women's basketball team. She is survived in love by her husband of 58 years, John B. Donnelly, her three children and five grandchildren.