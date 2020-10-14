1/
Patricia Brogan Donnelly
1935 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Patricia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Patricia Brogan Donnelly
Patricia Brogan Donnelly, age 85, passed on to the next life warm and safe in her own bed and surrounded by family on October 12, 2020. Born in Port Chester, NY on August 12, 1935, daughter of Chief of Police Anthony Leo Brogan and Grace Mellon Brogan, Patricia spent much of her adult life in Fairfield, CT. Patricia worked as an innovative, published Registered Diagnostic Medical Sonographer and spent the majority of her career in ultrasound at Park City Hospital in Bridgeport. An avid runner, she completed multiple marathons including the Marine Corps Marathon in Washington, DC and the New York City Marathon. Along with her husband she raised and showed a number of award winning St. Bernard dogs. She was also a dedicated supporter and fan of the University of Connecticut women's basketball team. She is survived in love by her husband of 58 years, John B. Donnelly, her three children and five grandchildren.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Connecticut Post on Oct. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Spear-Miller Funeral Home
39 South Benson Road
Fairfield, CT 06824
(203) 259-0824
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Spear-Miller Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
October 14, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this time.
The Staff of Spear-Miller Funeral Home
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved