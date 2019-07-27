|
Patricia F. Capozzi
Patricia (Patti) F. DeRiso Capozzi, 69, of Trumbull, passed away peacefully in her home on July 25, 2019. She was born in Bridgeport, the only child of the late Francis and Ruth DeRiso. She met the love of her life, Leonard A. Capozzi II, and they were married on June 6, 1970 and had just celebrated 49 years of marriage. They had a wonderful life and were blessed with two children, Leonard A. Capozzi III and Gregory F. Capozzi, both of Trumbull. She loved her family more than anything else and she was their rock and anchor, their one true north. Patti attended Notre Dame Girl's High School in Bridgeport before studying nursing at the University of Bridgeport, where she earned her RN degree. Upon marrying, she turned her limitless talents to full time mother and homemaker. Patti was also a sales consultant for The Longaberger Company. She was a devoted wife, mother, friend and an active member of the Trumbull community. She attended St. Catherine of Siena, where she volunteered and was the head nurse. In 2017, she was given the St. Augustine Medal of Service Award. This award was instituted in 2005 to recognize the "unsung heroes" who unselfishly give of their time and talents to build up parish communities. She delighted us with her love of crafts, especially scrapbooking. She would have girl's weekend road trips to spend the weekend scrapbooking and often said she wished she could have had a whole room just for crafting. In the summer, you would most likely find her by her pool surrounded by friends or in her garden picking fresh zucchini and cucumbers. She was a big fan of nightly tv shows, especially Dancing with the Stars. She was a member of Planet Fitness and enjoyed the time she would spend with her workout friends. Left to cherish her memories are her sisters-in-law, Carol D'Eramo, Marilyn Capozzi, Ann Marie Capozzi and Carol Willey; her niece, Lynn D'Eramo, great-niece, Taylor D'Eramo, nephew, John D. Capozzi II and his significant other Ivone Moreira Almeida. In addition to her loving family, she will be sorely missed and forever be remembered by her dear friends, Donna Mastrony, Deanna Pietrowicz, Ria Eschert and her pen-pal for 60 years, Judith Freeman of England. The family will receive friends at the Abriola Parkview Funeral Home, 419 White Plains Rd., Trumbull, on Tuesday, July 30, 2019 from 3:00 – 7:00 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Catherine of Siena Church, 200 Shelton Rd., Trumbull, on Wednesday, July 31, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. Interment will follow in the Lawncroft Cemetery, 1740 Black Rock Turnpike, Fairfield. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Swim Across the Sound c/o St. Vincent's Medical Center Foundation, 2800 Main Street, Bridgeport, CT 06606. To leave an online condolence, please visit www.abriola.com.
Published in Connecticut Post on July 28, 2019