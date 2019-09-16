Connecticut Post Obituaries
Riverview Funeral Home
390 River Road
Shelton, CT 06484
203-924-6800
Patricia Champagne, age 65, of Naugatuck entered into rest on Saturday, September 14, 2019 in the UCONN Medical Center. She was the beloved wife of the late Lionelle Champagne. She was born in Bridgeport on December 28, 1953 the daughter of the late Mr. and Mrs. Donovan. Patricia worked as an assembler for Sikorsky Aircraft for 35 years before her retirement. She enjoyed cooking delicious meals and spending time with her family. She is survived by her son Christopher and his wife Rebecca, her grandchildren Brayden, Graysen, and Adysen, her brothers Robert and Richard Donovan, her sister Kathleen Donovan, as well as one niece and several cousins. Friends are invited to greet Patricia's family on Thursday, September 19 from 4 to 7 pm in the Riverview Funeral Home, 390 River Road, Shelton. On Friday, her funeral procession will leave the funeral home at 9 am for her Mass of Christian Burial at 9:30 am in the Church of the Assumption, 61 N. Cliff St., Ansonia. Burial will follow in Riverside Cemetery, Shelton. Online condolences can be left for her family at www.riverviewfh.com.
Published in Connecticut Post on Sept. 17, 2019
