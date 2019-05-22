Patricia Cappello Cordisco

Patricia Cappello Cordisco, age 79, of Shelton, passed away on Wednesday, May 22, 2019 at her home surrounded by her family. She was the beloved wife of the late Gino T. Cordisco. Born in Bridgeport on May 5, 1940, she was a daughter of the late Leonard and Ann Inserra Cappello and was a longtime resident of Shelton. Patricia graduated from the University of Bridgeport with a bachelor's degree in dental hygiene and was a hygienist in the Bridgeport area for over 15 years. She later was the owner and operator of Gino's Deli along with her husband and then opened Joanne's Cookie House until her retirement. She was a loving mother and grandmother and will be missed by all who knew her. Survivors include her loving daughter, Joanne (Cordisco) Pirone of Shelton, sons, David Cordisco and his wife Marie Elena of Ridgefield and Thomas Cordisco and his wife Evelyn of Brooklyn, NY and five cherished grandchildren, Lawrence Pirone, Sarah and Hannah Cordisco and Amanda and Leigh Cordisco as well as relatives and friends. She was predeceased by a son-in-law, Lawrence Pirone.

Friends are invited to meet directly in St. Patrick's Church, 851 North Ave., Bridgeport on Saturday, May 25, 2019 at 9:00 a.m. for a Mass of Christian Burial. Interment will follow in Mountain Grove Cemetery, Bridgeport. Family and friends may call on Friday from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. at The Abriola Parkview Funeral Home, 419 White Plains Road, Trumbull.