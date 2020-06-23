Patricia Curtis
Patricia Ann
(Jackson) Curtis
Patricia Ann Curtis, age 65, of Bridgeport, CT. entered into eternal rest on Sunday June 21, 2020 at Bridgeport Hospital. At the request of the deceased, a memorial service will not be held. Arrangements entrusted to the Lester Gee Funeral Home.

Published in Connecticut Post on Jun. 23, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Lester Gee Funeral Home - Bridgeport
1390 Fairfield Ave
Bridgeport, CT 06605
(203) 335-5252
