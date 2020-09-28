Patricia Devaux
Patricia Mylen Devaux, age 63, of the Black Rock section of Bridgeport, beloved wife of the late William Devaux, entered into eternal life on Friday, September 25, 2020. Patricia was born in Bridgeport and was a lifelong resident of the Black Rock section. She attended Bassick High School where she was the Bassick Lion Mascot and graduated in 1975. Patricia was a licensed optician in the State of Connecticut for her entire career and loved to fix everyone's glasses. She was a proud member of the SS Norden Club and was part of their Ladies Auxiliary and the Thursday Night Shuffleboard League. Patricia loved buying a round of drinks for everyone and enjoyed watching the UConn Women Huskies Basketball team. She took great pleasure in watching her son play at his sporting events and going to concerts and eating at the diner with her husband, Billy. Patricia's memory will be lovingly remembered by her son, Denis Devaux, and his wife, Melissa, of Bridgeport; her mother, Dolores Gergely Mylen, of Bridgeport; her siblings, Richard Mylen, of Bridgeport, Susan Hovan, and her husband, Paul, of Stratford, Kathleen Coulombe, and Thad, of West Haven, and James Mylen, and his wife, Carmen, of Bridgeport; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to her devoted husband, William, she was predeceased by her father, James Mylen. Calling hours will be held on Wednesday, September 30, 2020 from 3-6 p.m. in the Lesko & Polke Funeral Home, 1209 Post Road, in Fairfield Center. Her Mass of Christian Burial will take place on Thursday, October 1, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Our Lady of the Assumption Church, 545 Stratfield Road, Fairfield, CT 06825. Interment will follow at Lawncroft Cemetery, Fairfield. To order flowers online, for travel directions, or to sign her guest register, please visit www.LeskoPolkeFuneralHome.com