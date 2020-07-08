Patricia J. DiStassio
Patricia J. DiStassio, age 68 of Bridgeport, CT, passed away suddenly at Bridgeport Hospital fighting her courageous battle with cancer. She entered into eternal rest on July 5, 2020 with her loved ones by her side. She was born May 5, 1952 in Bridgeport, CT. She worked at Blue Colony Diner in Newton for many years. Her love was for her family, pets, and slot machines. She was predeceased by her parents, Anthony DiStassio Sr., Renee Guyomard, siblings, Susan Renzoni, Anthony DiStassio Jr., Ronald DiStassio, and niece, Lisa DiStassio. Survived by her life partner and best friend Lisa Boyle, their daughter Alexa Boyle (Kevin), and our Mammy Rose Gallo. Brother, Alan (Linda) DiStassio, sister-in-law Gloria DiStassio, nephew Anthony (Donna) DiStassio, niece Gina DiStassio, along with many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. Kim Sheehy and her children (Nelson, Gianna, & Alexa) will always have a special place in her heart. Friends and Family are invited to attend her funeral, Saturday, July 11, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. meeting directly at St. Andrew Church, 435 Anton St., Bridgeport. Interment will be private at the convenience of the family. Calling hours are Friday from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. in the Parente Lauro Funeral Home, 559 Washington Ave., Bridgeport. To sign an online guest book or to send private condolences, please visit www.parentelauro.com