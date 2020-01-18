|
|
MEMORY PATRICIA FRANCE BENEDETTO I don't know why I love you but I do. Patricia, we used to argue a lot because you always wanted to do things your way and when you did it your way, it came out right. I want you to know then that on the 24th of January (and I know you know), you will be with the Lord for five years because of ALS. I know that you told me once to be aware of my best friend because he really wasn't. Patty, I know that now, but I took care of that situation. Patty, I miss you so much. It breaks my heart, and I want you to know "DNP" (D is for decision to be determined, N is for motivation and P is for priority). You are always in my heart. Love, Your Husband, Sergeant Leonard A.