Abriola Parkview Funeral Home
419 White Plains Rd
Trumbull, CT 06611
(203) 373-1013
Visitation
Monday, Dec. 30, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Abriola Parkview Funeral Home
419 White Plains Rd
Trumbull, CT 06611
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Dec. 30, 2019
10:30 AM
Abriola Parkview Funeral Home
419 White Plains Rd
Trumbull, CT 06611
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Dec. 30, 2019
11:00 AM
Our Lady of Grace Church
Stratford, CT
View Map
Patricia F. Connors


1936 - 2019
Patricia F. Connors Obituary
Patricia F. Connors
Patricia F. (Sinchak) Connors, age 83, of Trumbull passed away peacefully on Monday, December 23, 2019 at her home surrounded by her loving family. She was the beloved wife of the late William N. Connors. Born in Stratford on November 25, 1936, she was a daughter of the late John and Cecelia Sinchak. Mrs. Connors was a teacher for many years in the public-school system before her retirement. A loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and sister, she will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her. She is survived by three sons, two daughters, four grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. She also leaves two sisters. In addition to her husband William, she was also predeceased by three brothers and a sister. Funeral services will be held on Monday at 10:30 a.m. in the Abriola Parkview Funeral Home, 419 White Plains Rd., Trumbull and at 11:00 a.m. in Our Lady of Grace Church, Stratford for a Mass of Christian Burial. Interment will follow in Long Hill Burial Grounds, Trumbull. Friends may greet the family on Monday from 9:30 a.m. until the time of service at the funeral home. For online condolences, please visit us at www.abriola.com.
Published in Connecticut Post on Dec. 28, 2019
