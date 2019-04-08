Connecticut Post Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Cody-White Funeral Home
107 Broad Street
Milford, CT 06460
(203) 874-0268
Resources
More Obituaries for Patricia Field
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patricia Field

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Patricia Field Obituary
Patricia Field
Patricia A. Field, 72, of Shelton and formerly of Milford, beloved wife of Gary Field, passed away peacefully on April 6, 2019. She was born in Milford, CT on May 19, 1946 to the late James C. and Marguerite (Rogan) Stewart.
Patricia worked at the US Veterans Affairs Hospital in West Haven and for the St. Vincent's Special Needs Services of Trumbull. She also enjoyed watching UConn Women's Basketball. She will be greatly missed.
Patricia is survived by her children, Christopher (Lisa) Wright, Terrie (Glenn) Bennett, Jamie (Roger Charbonneau) Wright; her grandchildren, Taylor, Karlie, Max, Derek, Heidi, Krista, Christopher, Kayla, and Tori; her great-grandchildren, Isabella, Madison, CJ, Wyatt, Cody, Lucas, Parker, Hayden, Jason, Robbie, Jameson and Roman; her several nieces, nephews, and cousins; and her Yorkie, Hallie. Patricia was predeceased by her sister, Sandra Paine.
Family and friends may call on Wednesday, April 10, 2019 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. and Thursday, April 11, 2019 from 9:30 a.m. to 10:15 a.m. at the CODY-WHITE FUNERAL HOME, 107 N. Broad St., Milford, CT. A Graveside Service will take place on Thursday, April 11, 2019 at 11 a.m. at King's Highway Cemetery, 271 Cherry St., Milford, CT. To leave online condolences, please visit our website at www.codywhitefuneralservice.com.
Published in Connecticut Post on Apr. 8, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Cody-White Funeral Home
Download Now