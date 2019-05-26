MEMORIES PATRICIA FRANCE BENEDETTO Patty, My love for you is endless that never stops coming to my heart. I would like to tell you about our grandson, Angelo doing his Communion on the 4th of March. I thought about our children, especially our daughter, walking down the aisle, along with our sons. I sat there thinking about you like I do every day and I wanna tell you that the children always ask for you, especially Angelo. He'll say, "Papa, I remember when you made chocolate chip cookies and grandma put me in the high chair and I would help you make them." Patty, you are gone almost four years. To me it is like yesterday. Every Memorial Day we would go to the parade in Fairfield and we would sit in the same place. I would set the chairs up at 7 o'clock in the morning and when the units came by, especially the ones carrying the flag, I would salute. And all the years we went, my good friend was sitting across for me and I didn't even know it. He asked if I would go this year, but I told him I didn't think so. Patty, I have a lifetime of good memories and I'll never give them up. Some of my friends say to me, "You act like Patty passed away yesterday." To me, it was. Patty, I know you would have been there for Kassie, because she graduated College today! I couldn't go, but I called Kassie up and left her a message: "Kassie, I'm leaving you this message from Papa and Grandma in spirit; Congratulations, you finally graduated!" Sgt. Leonard A. And Family Published in Connecticut Post on May 26, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary