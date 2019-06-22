Home

PATRICIA FRANCE BENEDETTO

PATRICIA FRANCE BENEDETTO In Memoriam
MEMORIES PATRICIA FRANCE BENEDETTO Our plan was to grow old together so we can take care of our children and grandchildren. I remember we went to Grandparent's day and they asked if anyone had anything to say, I raised my hand. So I said to them, "When you want to accomplish something, you say D for decision, M for motivation, P for priority." Patty, I made you my priority all these years. My love for you will never end. When I went to Matthew's school in Monroe, I walked into the classroom and he looked at me like he saw a ghost. I said, "Matthew I want to thank you for your kindness and your love, from Grandma and Grandpa." Sgt. Leonard A and Family
