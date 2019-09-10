|
PATRICIA FRANCE BENEDETTO MEMORIES Patty, I have to tell you some exciting news. Our Granddaughter, Jessica, was married on August 24th in Hartford, Connecticut. It was an outside wedding with a large tent. It was a beautiful day, she looked beautiful. Angelo, our grandson, was the ring bearer. Our granddaughter, Ana Sophia, was the flower girl. I asked the DJ to play the song we got engaged to, "Put Your Head On My Shoulder," by Paul Anka. And then I was walking across the dance floor and that song went on. As I was walking, our daughter saw me and said, "Oh, that's my mom and dad's song." She walked towards me and danced with me for that song. That was the headliner of my night Patty, I have so much to tell you. To tell you what's in my heart. You've been gone four years and nine months and its like yesterday to me. I would like to tell you something else that I think you'll enjoy hearing. I was watching one of the TV programs and this actor was singing to his 2 month old baby. Every time he sung, she would cry. When he stopped, she would smile. That reminds me when I would sing "You Light Up My Life," and our Christopher would pucker up and cry. That reminded me of that incident. Patty, I have so much to tell you and this is the only way I can convey a message to you. Happy Anniversary Patty! Love, Sgt. Leonard A