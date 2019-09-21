Home

PATRICIA FRANCE BENEDETTO

MEMORIES PATRICIA FRANCE BENEDETTO Patty, this is part two. Our son's birthday was September 12 and guess what? He just turned 40. He's older than me! Patty, I wanna tell you about when we brought you to the Hospital to have Chris. You wouldn't go in an ambulence and our car wouldn't start, so I called Cousin Charlie. Well he broke down too, so we ended up taking a cab to St. Vincent's Hospital. As we arrived, our older son who was 15 at the time, came with me for support. So I put him in the waiting room and they took you right away into the labor room. It was 3:35 in the morning and I was there when Chris was born and I jumped up and down, "If it's a boy, I'm going to recruit him!" So the doctor said, "Get this recruiter out of here." I went to check on our other Son and he was smoking a cigarette because he was nervous. I told him to put that out! Patty, I can not get you out of my heart. You went with the Lord 4 years, 9 months ago and I feel like it was yesterday. Patricia, Soli Deo Gloria-To God Alone, To Be the Glory. Those are my words as well as the end of this message. I love you Patty with all of my Heart. God Bless, Your Husband, Sgt. Leonard A and Family
