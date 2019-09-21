|
MEMORIES PATRICIA FRANCE BENEDETTO Patty, this is part two. Our son's birthday was September 12 and guess what? He just turned 40. He's older than me! Patty, I wanna tell you about when we brought you to the Hospital to have Chris. You wouldn't go in an ambulence and our car wouldn't start, so I called Cousin Charlie. Well he broke down too, so we ended up taking a cab to St. Vincent's Hospital. As we arrived, our older son who was 15 at the time, came with me for support. So I put him in the waiting room and they took you right away into the labor room. It was 3:35 in the morning and I was there when Chris was born and I jumped up and down, "If it's a boy, I'm going to recruit him!" So the doctor said, "Get this recruiter out of here." I went to check on our other Son and he was smoking a cigarette because he was nervous. I told him to put that out! Patty, I can not get you out of my heart. You went with the Lord 4 years, 9 months ago and I feel like it was yesterday. Patricia, Soli Deo Gloria-To God Alone, To Be the Glory. Those are my words as well as the end of this message. I love you Patty with all of my Heart. God Bless, Your Husband, Sgt. Leonard A and Family