MEMORY PATRICIA FRANCE BENEDETTO Patty, Do you want to know a secret and you promise to tell? It all started when I was doing Military honors at Union Cemetary and we have a 2 hour wait so, when I was getting ready to get the equipment somehow I lost my balance, hit my head, fell backwards and hit my elbow, I didn't realize how hurt I was so, I went around to perform the Military honors and when we were through our son picked me up to go home and then he realized I was bleeding and I had a bruise on my head so, he said Dad we have to go to St Vincent's walk-in clinic in Fairfiel,d from there we went to the emergency hospital at St. Vincent's. From there we ended up at Carlton's rehabilitation. I want everybody to know I had Great Treatment in all 3 facilites. Patty, I know you know what happened cause you are in Heaven. So, with this Carlton Rehabilitation Center took Great care of me. I want to Thank them with all my Heart. All the Nurses and Therapists. From the kitchen who did wonderful food and all of the nurses aides I want to say Thank You, Thank You, Thank You! P.S. I want to Thank Doreen for her Help. From, Sergeant Leonard A. Benedetto