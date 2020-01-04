Home

Patricia France Benedetto

Patricia France Benedetto In Memoriam
MEMORY PATRICIA FRANCE BENEDETTO I don't know why I love you like I do. Let me count the ways, when I had a ruptured appendix you were there for me. When I had a blood clot in my right lung you were there for me,.when I broke my ankle in three places you were there for me. Doreen gave me a bell to ring when I needed you and then one day I was looking for the bell, it wasn't there. You said you took it away because I rang it too many times. Patty, I love you very much and I will never forget all the things you did for me. To conquer defeat, you must accept disappointment and find solutions. I'm still looking for solutions for my broken heart. Love, Your Husband, Sergeant Leonard A.
