A MEMORIAL FOR PATRICIA FRANCE BENEDETTO Patty, I remember August 2012 you and Doreen with our grandchilren went to the mall and you were having trouble walking so we told you to go to therapy for your problem and the therapist said you should see a neurologist doctor. She was right. And after the exam he said he's leaning towards Lou Gehrig disease- ALS. You looked him straight in the eye and you said you know is Lou Gehrig's disease is. You had courage, I had hope. I was advised by Dr. Marino of Milford- he advised me to go to New Britian Specialty- Dr. Whittiker. Well Patty, this was a nightmare for you. Our children, our grandchildren were there every night to help you. So I want you to know that we were all there. I remember Doreen would soak your feet in hot water because they were ice cold. My heart broke everytime you were in pain. Casse, Nicole, Jessica, who works for ALS as a representative today. I remember Patty when you were upset with me because you couldn't talk, you would put thumbs down. If you were happy, you would put thumbs up. Christopher and Paola would come over with their two little dogs and they would sit on the bed with you. Lee and Doreen would always hook you up to the piece of equipment so that we could move you into the kitchen and our daughter knew how to manuver it so well that before you know it, you were in the kitchen waiting for me. Anthony Jr. would stay over to help me and Matthew was always there to help me out too. Patty, I want you to know you're always in my heart. Patricia, I have tears of sadness right now. I want you to know the whole family misses you. Love, Sergeant Leonard A., always.