A MEMORIAL FOR PATRICIA FRANCE BENEDETTO Alyssa and Katie I am sorry I forgot to mention you last week but, I was giving it with tears of saddness and you Alyssa & Katie were there every other night to help and Kassie, I am sorry I spelled your name wrong. I want to say Thank you to Domminic DeTiano. THANK YOU FOR THE ITAILIAN HOUR DOWNSTAIRS AT WNAB BACK IN THE 50's. My Dad and I would listen to you every Sunday after Church ,I remember the little girl who was singing. SULELEN ON YOUR PROGRAM ONE SUNDAY WAS YOUR DAUGHTER. I WANT YOU TO KNOW EVERYBODY ENJOY EDYOUR ITALIAN MUSIC. GOD BLESS. Sargeant Leonard Benedetto
