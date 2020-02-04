|
|
Patricia J. Ranucci
Patricia J. Nicolazzo Ranucci, age 79, of Stratford, beloved wife of the late Frank V. Ranucci, passed away on Sunday, February 2, 2020 at Bridgeport Hospital. Born in Bridgeport on May 1, 1940, she was a daughter of the late John and Dorothy Terry Nicolazzo and was a longtime resident of Stratford. Patricia was a talented artist and enjoyed writing poems and doing word search puzzles. Although she loved Tom Jones, her greatest love and joy was her family, especially her grandchildren. Survivors include a loving daughter, Gina Miakos and her husband Nicholas of Stratford and three cherished grandchildren, Samantha Sanchez and her husband Thomas, Nicholas Miakos IV and Amanda Miakos as well as a brother, John Nicolazzo of CA. She was predeceased by a sister, Geraldine Richards, a son, Frank (Fetabooch) Ranucci and a granddaughter, Victoria Miakos.
A Funeral Service will take place on Friday, February 7, 2020 at 11:30 a.m. in the Abriola Parkview Funeral Home, 419 White Plains Rd., Trumbull. Friends and relatives may greet the family on Friday morning from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to , 501 St. Jude PL., Memphis, TN 38105. To leave an online condolence, visit us at www.abriola.com.
Published in Connecticut Post on Feb. 5, 2020