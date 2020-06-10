Patricia Jensen
Patricia Jensen, born on April 7th, 1944 in Bridgeport and left this earthly world on May 31, 2020. She is survived by her children Shelia Long of Ansonia, CT, Edward Jensen and wife, Veronica, of Monroe, CT, and Katie Heskett and husband, Eric, of Asheboro, NC. She has three beloved grandsons Jack Jensen of Monroe, Avery and Aiden Heskett of Asheboro, all of whom she loved to the moon and back and were the light of her world. She is also survived by her sisters, Carol Livak, Joyce Conklin, Debbie Giannattassio, and Cathie Andrew, as well as brother Richard Coover. She was the oldest of 7 and always felt it was her responsibility to make things easier for the younger children in the family. She loved a good card game for pennies, nickels, dimes, or quarters at family gatherings and she had her change jar ready to go. When her children came along it was all about them weather it was sitting by the pool at the girl's club watching Shelia do her best or at a baseball filed in the heat of the summer watching Eddie swinging and missing, or watching Katie on a horse way too big for her. Mom was just so proud of whatever we did she was our biggest fan, and our biggest critic, to make us strive to do better in life. She loved her daughter-in-law Ronnie in so many ways, she would always have a smile on her face when eating Ronnie's home cooked holiday meals, always complained that she had cooked to much food but never complained she always had leftovers to take home that lasted for days. She loved her son-in-law Eric, which was the person that stole the golden child's heart and promised to protect her for life that was important to mom. In her later years she enjoyed going to the casinos and arguing with the one arm bandits that they were wrong on their pay outs, lol. She enjoyed her monthly trips to Sports Haven on Sunday to hang and holler at the Jai Lia players as they dropped the ball when they shouldn't have. She loved and enjoyed playing scrabble with one of her best friends Mary. Pat always had a tough time beating Mary but the competition was fierce and it was always a game of love for them, it didn't matter who won it mattered that they had the time to spend together that was what was important to mom. The family Blokus games were a highlight with her and her grandchildren as they were all as competitive as Nana and they wanted to beat her as much as she wanted to beat them. She was the night manager at Bowl A Rama bowling alley in Bridgeport for many years. She then worked at Miller Buick Ford Nissan in Fairfield CT before moving to Bradenton, FL, in the late 1990s. While in Florida she worked at USA Steel Fence and enjoyed spending time at the beach and sightseeing. She then returned to CT in 2003 to be closer to family. She is predeceased in death by her parents, Mary and William Coover, brother Billy Coover, sister Beth Coover, and best friend Judy Cave. She leaves behind friends, cousins, and many nieces and nephews. She was strong and persistent and liked to do as much as she could with family, most of all she enjoyed spending time with her grandsons. She will be missed dearly by many. There will be a graveside service, Saturday, June 13, 2020 at 11:00 a.m., in Park Cemetery, Bridgeport. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Patricia's memory to the American Lung Association, 45 Ash Street, East Hartford, CT 06108. To send online condolences, please visit www.redgatehennessy.com
Published in Connecticut Post on Jun. 10, 2020.