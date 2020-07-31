Patricia J. Kropitis
Patricia J. Kropitis, age 83, of Fairfield, passed away peacefully, Monday, July 27, 2020. Born in Bridgeport, the daughter of the late Victor and Veronica Kropitis, she had been a lifelong Fairfield resident. She graduated from Roger Ludlowe High School and spent her entire career working in the medical field. Patricia was an avid basketball fan and especially loved following the UConn Women's Huskies. Survivors include a brother, John Kropitis and his wife, Helen of Milford; a sister, Lynn Gillotti and her husband, Don of Milford; nieces and nephews: Jennifer Doms and her husband, George, John Kropitis, II and his wife, Jennifer, Michael Gillotti and his wife, Alison and Kristin Magazine and her husband, Andrew; grandnieces and nephews: Liliana and Tyler Magazine, Charlie Gillotti, Jack and Benjamin Kropitis and Mary Doms. A private Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at Holy Family Church in Fairfield. In lieu of flowers, friends may consider a donation in Patricia's memory to: Bridgeport Rescue Mission, 1088 Fairfield Ave., Bridgeport, CT 06605 or St. Vincent's Medical Center Foundation, 2800 Main St., Bridgeport, CT 06606. For information or to offer an online condolence, please visit www.SpearFuneralHome.com