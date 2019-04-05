Connecticut Post Obituaries
Spear-Miller Funeral Home
39 South Benson Road
Fairfield, CT 06824
(203) 259-0824
Patricia Kucewicz


1930 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Patricia Kucewicz Obituary
Patricia M. Kucewicz
Patricia M. Kucewicz, age 89 of Fairfield, beloved wife of the late Peter Kucewicz, passed away on Sunday, March 31, 2019. Born in Sheffield, England to Ida and Thomas Parkin, Patricia stayed in the U.K. until she met and fell in love with Peter, a soldier in the Polish Army and an Auschwitz survivor. The couple moved to the United States in the 1950's where they soon started their family. Patricia is survived by her three sons, Andrew, Michael, and Stephen; seven grandchildren, and three great-grandchildren. For information or to sign an online register, please visit: www.SpearFuneralHome.com
Published in Connecticut Post on Apr. 5, 2019
