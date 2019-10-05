Connecticut Post Obituaries
Patricia F. Lavin
Patricia (Sorrentino) Lavin, age 83, passed away October 3, 2019. Born in Bridgeport, CT to the late Patrick and Loretta Sorrentino, Mrs. Lavin worked in the Stratford Probate Court for over twenty years. Patty was a longtime member of Lake Forest and then Oronoque Village. She was predeceased by her beloved husband Jack Lavin and her brother Vinny Sorrentino. She is survived by her son Mark Lavin, her daughter Diane Lavin, her cherished granddaughter Lauren Lavin and many relatives including her special cousin Ann Brennan who gave her great friendship and care. Friends and family are invited to attend her funeral services on Wednesday at 9:15 a.m. at the Cyril F. Mullins Funeral Home, 399 White Plains Rd., Trumbull and at 10:00 a.m. at St. Mark's Church, 505 Wigwam Lane, Stratford. Interment in Mountain Grove Cemetery, Bpt., CT. Friends may call on Tuesday from 4-7 p.m. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude's Children's Hosp. P.O. Box 1000, Dept 142 (Tribute # 11759048) Memphis, TN 38148. To leave an online condolence, please visit mullinsfh.com.
Published in Connecticut Post on Oct. 6, 2019
