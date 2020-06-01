Patricia Anne Lind-Migliore
Patricia Anne Lind-Migliore (Trish) entered into eternal rest on May 29, 2020 in Charleston, South Carolina. Trish was born in New York City and was the daughter of Dr. John K. Lind and Violet Spata Lind. Trish attended Rye Country Day School, Smith College, and St. John's Law School. She had a long career as a corporate attorney in New York City at Vedder, Price, Kaufman & Kammholz, P.C. and was General Counsel of Nine West Holdings and Jones Apparel Group. Trish was an avid golfer, a voracious reader, a gardener, and, most importantly to her, a dedicated mother to her son and two step-children. She believed whole heartedly in supporting causes near and dear to her heart and participated in the Avon Walk for Breast Cancer in New York City with her beloved friends.
For 30 years, Trish was the dedicated wife of Jack Migliore. She also leaves behind her son, Patrick Migliore, her mother Violet Lind, her brother John K. Lind, Jr., (Angela), her step-children John Migliore and Amy Migliore along with two grandchildren, Michaela and Finnegan Dest.
Due to the current situation and social gathering restrictions, all funeral services will be private with entombment to take place in Oak Lawn Cemetery, Fairfield. A celebration of Trish's life will be announced at a later date. The Commerce Hill Funeral Home, 4798 Main St., Bridgeport has been entrusted with the services. For online condolences and memorial tributes, visit us at commercehillfh.com
Published in Connecticut Post on Jun. 1, 2020.