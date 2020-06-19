Patricia Lucas

Patricia LucasPatricia "Patty" Ann (Milne) Lucas, age 69, of Fairfield, CT passed away after a courageous battle with cancer on June 16, 2020 inside Yale New Health- Bridgeport Hospital. Patty was born in Bridgeport, CT to the late Robert & Margaret Milne. One of four children, Patty was preceded in death by her brother Christopher and her sister Margaret 'Cookie' Zengou and she is survived by her brother, Michael.Falling in love with her sailor at just 18 years old and marrying the Saturday after her 21st birthday Patty was at her happiest being with her soulmate William (Bill) Lucas, Jr. originally from Baltimore, MD, whom she leaves behind. The proud mom of three boys, she is survived by her children Bill Lucas and his partner Tracy Reich of Los Angeles, CA, Matthew & Devon (Spaght) Lucas of North Attleboro, MA, and Patrick & Renee (Zegarski) Lucas of Shelton, CT.The Lucas Family would like to thank the wonderful caregivers inside the Yale New Haven Health System and specifically Smilow Cancer Hospital. There will be a celebration of Patty's life when we can all gather safely. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to The Agape Society "Day in the Sun" 100 Reef Road, Fairfield, CT 06824.