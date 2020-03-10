|
Patricia Maillet
Patricia Maillet, age 82 of Oxford, passed away at home with her family by her side. She was the beloved wife of Richard Maillet.
Pat was born in Bridgeport to the late Theodore and Irene (Neary) Latzke. She was a graduate of Warren Harding High School and a retired banker from the bank of New England. She was a graduate of both the New England School of Banking at Williams College and the School of Management at Williams College.
Pat was very community minded during her tenure at the bank. She served as a loan executive and on the board for the United Way. She organized the King and Queen function of the Barnum Festival and served on their board as well. She was a fundraiser for Junior Achievement. Pat was also very active in her church in Monroe, being the first president of St. Jude Rosary Altar Society, member of the first Lay Council, and chairperson of many affairs such as fashion shows, international suppers, and New Year's galas to name a few. Pat acquired many long-term friendships during her involvement with the church. Pat then fell in love with the American Girl Doll and started her own crafting and sewing business. She loved designing, sewing, and showing her many creations.
In addition to her husband of 64 years, Pat is survived by her beloved children: Pamela D'Ambrosio and her husband, Rudolph, Karen Smith, and Richard Maillet and his partner, Enrique Gonzalez; her cherished grandchildren: Jon Michael D'Ambrosio and his fiancée, Christina Wojcicki, and Leah D'Ambrosio Esposito and her husband, Neal; and her adored great grandchildren, Trevor and Max. She was predeceased by her sister, Jacqueline Latzke O'Neill.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, March 13, 2020 at 10 a.m. St. Stephen Church, 6948 Main Street, Trumbull, with Rev. Christopher J. Samele officiating. Burial will be private. Abiding with Pat's wishes, the family has requested that calling hours be omitted. In lieu of flowers, those desiring may make donations to Connecticut Children's Medical Center Foundation, 282 Washington St., Hartford, CT 06106 or to , PO Box 50, Memphis, TN 38101.
Published in Connecticut Post on Mar. 11, 2020