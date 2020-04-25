Connecticut Post Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Riverview Funeral Home
390 River Road
Shelton, CT 06484
203-924-6800
Resources
More Obituaries for Patricia Marsillio
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patricia Marsillio

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Patricia Marsillio Obituary
Patricia A. Marsillio
Patricia A. Marsillio, age 89 of Shelton passed away peacefully on April 6, 2020 in Apple Rehab Shelton Lakes. She was the beloved wife of the late Anthony S. Marsillio. She was born in Bridgeport on January 17, 1931, daughter of the late Arthur and Anna Carbone Fiore, Sr. Patricia enjoyed cooking, decorating, reading, word games and going to the theatre. She especially loved spending time with her family and friends. She is the beloved mother of Richard A. Marsillio (Robin) and Barbara A. Picheco, loving grandmother of Marisa Perugini, Jenna Marsillio, John V. Picheco, Jr. (Tricia), David Picheco (Chrissy), and Angela Picheco; great-grandmother of Lexy, Johnny, Ally, Jaylyn and Kayla. She is also survived by several nieces and nephews. She was also predeceased by three sisters Lorraine D. Ray, Diane C. Scalzi, Ann F. Quinn, one brother, Arthur M. Fiore Jr., son-in-law John V. Picheco, Sr. Her funeral was private at the request of the family. The Riverview Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements. Leave a condolence to Patricia's family at www.riverviewfh.com
Published in Connecticut Post on Apr. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Patricia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Riverview Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -