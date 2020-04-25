|
Patricia A. Marsillio
Patricia A. Marsillio, age 89 of Shelton passed away peacefully on April 6, 2020 in Apple Rehab Shelton Lakes. She was the beloved wife of the late Anthony S. Marsillio. She was born in Bridgeport on January 17, 1931, daughter of the late Arthur and Anna Carbone Fiore, Sr. Patricia enjoyed cooking, decorating, reading, word games and going to the theatre. She especially loved spending time with her family and friends. She is the beloved mother of Richard A. Marsillio (Robin) and Barbara A. Picheco, loving grandmother of Marisa Perugini, Jenna Marsillio, John V. Picheco, Jr. (Tricia), David Picheco (Chrissy), and Angela Picheco; great-grandmother of Lexy, Johnny, Ally, Jaylyn and Kayla. She is also survived by several nieces and nephews. She was also predeceased by three sisters Lorraine D. Ray, Diane C. Scalzi, Ann F. Quinn, one brother, Arthur M. Fiore Jr., son-in-law John V. Picheco, Sr. Her funeral was private at the request of the family. The Riverview Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements. Leave a condolence to Patricia's family at www.riverviewfh.com
Published in Connecticut Post on Apr. 26, 2020