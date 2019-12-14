|
|
Patricia Matyas
Patricia Jean Bitso Matyas, age 85, of Fairfield, beloved wife of the late James Matyas, passed away on Tuesday, December 10, 2019. Born and raised in Bridgeport, daughter of the late Kosta and Mary Jug Bitso. Patricia was a Fairfield resident for most of her life. She had worked for the Perkin Elmer Corporation for many years until her retirement. Pat adored her family and was happiest when everyone was together. She loved to cook and care for her home in addition to playing pinochle, going to the movies and traveling all over the world. Survivors include her daughters, Leisa Roth and her husband Alan, Susan Doyle and her husband William, Patrice Leggiadro and her husband David and Melissa Roberto and her husband Jeffery, all of Fairfield. She leaves behind her grandchildren, Jackson and Griffin Roth, William and James Doyle, Marissa and Alicia Leggiadro and Madelyn and Samuel Roberto as well as several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her sister Helen Sature and brother Gustave Bitso. All services will be held privately in the care of the Lesko & Polke Funeral Home. The Matyas family would like to express their thanks to Constellation Hospice and the staff of Sturges Ridge for the compassionate care given to Patricia during her illness. To sign an online register, please visit www.LeskoPolkeFuneralHome.com
Published in Connecticut Post on Dec. 15, 2019