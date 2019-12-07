|
|
Patricia McGovern Koren
Patricia McGovern Koren, age 63 of Southport, CT, passed away peacefully at home on Friday, December 6, 2019. Patricia was born in Queens, NY, the daughter of the late Alfred Paciello and Arlene Haynes. Patti is survived by her beloved husband John Koren, her devoted children Kate Hanauer and her husband Joseph, Jonathan Koren and his wife Anna, David Koren and his wife Danielle, and Georgia Tanski and her husband Kevin, her cherished grandchildren Alex Hanauer, Violet Hanauer, Olivia Koren, and Julia Koren, her brothers Michael Paciello, David Paciello, and Stephen Paciello, and her adored nephews Benjamin Paciello and Thibaut Paciello. A funeral service will take place on Tuesday, December 10, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at Temple Israel, 14 Coleytown Road, Westport, CT, with interment following at Temple Israel Cemetery, 227 Richards Avenue, Norwalk, CT. Memorial contributions may be made to Lupus Foundation of America via their website www.lupus.org. For more information or to offer an online condolence, please visit www.greensfuneralhome.com.
Published in Connecticut Post on Dec. 8, 2019