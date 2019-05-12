Home

Happy 1st Mother's Day in Heaven Mommy! The hardest thing in life to bear Is to want your Mom and she is not there So forgive us Lord if we still weep For a Mom we love and long to keep The sorrow we feel we cannot explain The ache in our hearts will long remain Please Jesus please tell our Mom We love her and will be thinking of her On Mother's Day! Mommy we will love and Miss you forever. May you forever R.I.P. Love, Buzzy, Eva, Doreen, Therese, Erica and Danielle
Published in Connecticut Post on May 12, 2019
