Patricia A. Raslavsky
Patricia A. Raslavsky of Stratford, beloved wife of the late John R. Raslavsky, passed away unexpectedly Tuesday, February 18, 2020. Born in Bridgeport, the daughter of the late Joseph and Anne Peabody, she had been an area resident all of her life. She was a 1962 graduate of Warren Harding High School. Patricia's career in jewelry sales spanned many years. She loved traveling to numerous sales conferences and was the proud recipient of many sales award vacations due to her dedicated work. She was a devoted and loving wife, mother and grandmother who delighted in time spent with her family. She will be dearly missed by her son, Scott M. Lupo and his wife Kristin of Stratford; two cherished grandchildren, Brian and Stephanie Lupo; a sister-in-law, Evelyn Peabody, her beloved cat, Chlöe and several nieces, nephews and cousins. She was predeceased by a brother, Joseph Peabody. The family will receive friends Monday, February 24, 2020 from 4-7 p.m. in the Spear-Miller Funeral Home, 39 South Benson Road, Fairfield. A prayer service will be held at 6:30 p.m. with the Rev. David Spollett officiating. Interment will be private. If desired friends may consider a donation in Patricia's memory to the CT Burn Care Center at Bridgeport Hospital, 267 Grant Street, Bridgeport, CT 06610. For information or to offer an online condolence, please visit www.SpearFuneralHome.com
Published in Connecticut Post on Feb. 22, 2020