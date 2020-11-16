Patricia Richmond Pisaretz
September 27, 1937 - November 12, 2020. Patricia Richmond Pisaretz, born Patricia Rhodes Pritchard passed away peacefully at Connecticut Hospice, Branford, on November 12, 2020 at the age of 83.
Patricia, fondly known by her friends and loved ones as Pattie or Pat, was born in Atlanta, Georgia on September 27, 1937 to Charles R. Pritchard and Annie Laurie Rhodes Pritchard.
Soon after Pat's birth, her family moved from Atlanta to Fairfield, Connecticut where she attended primary schools at Mrs. Bolton's School for Girls, now Greens Farms Academy, Grasmere School and Mill Plain School. She spent much of her free-time at Jennings Beach and enjoyed sailing off of Black Rock as the eager first mate for her parents on the boat "The Lauriepat." Pat graduated from Fairfield Ludlowe High School in 1956 and studied at University of Georgia before marrying her high school sweetheart, Bruce Richmond in 1958.
The newlyweds moved to Stuttgart, Germany in 1958, where Bruce was stationed with the US Army. While there, their first child, Bruce Jr. was born. After their return to the United States, the family welcomed two more children, Pam and Linda.
In 1967, after career changes, Pat and her family moved to Istanbul Turkey. Pat and Bruce transitioned back to the States in 1969, establishing their own bakery in Niantic, CT. Ever amazing to her family, Pat would begin her day at 3 a.m., baking fresh breads for their guests. A final transition brought the family to Norwalk, Connecticut, where they welcomed their fourth child, Jennifer.
As a longtime resident of Norwalk, Connecticut, Pat was an integral part of the community. She became a leader in the real estate field and served on the Norwalk Board of Realtors. She was appointed President of the Board of Realtors in 1987 wherein she received the 'Realtor of the Year' award. Pat was a member of the Women's Board of Realtors, Norwalk City Council and served on the Norwalk Board of Estimates and Taxation. She developed a great interest in government and politics and devoted much of her time to serve local and state government. Pat traveled to Washington, D.C. to advocate about real estate issues and in support of various elected politicians.
Pat met her second husband, the late Peter Pisaretz, of Easton, Connecticut through her career in real estate. She and Peter found joy together during their retirement years in their many travels to the French Quarter in New Orleans, California, and especially on trips spent with her beloved sister and brother-in-law, the late Laurie and John Andrews, at their family camp in the Adirondacks. During Peter's last years, Pat cared for Peter with a devoted heart.
Pat was an active member at the Church of Christ in Easton where she volunteered on the altar guild ministry. She took great care preparing the linens and chalices through the seasons. She was part of the prayer shawl ministry, "Create and Crochet." Pat adored Mother Ellen and developed many lifetime friends at the church. She and Peter donated a bench for church patrons to sit, gather and pray.
Pat was devoted to her family and looked forward to spending time with each of them. She was loved and cherished as a mother, grandmother, aunt, wife and friend. Pat loved doing crossword puzzles and playing Spite & Malice and Scrabble. She enjoyed reading and studying history, archeology and science. She could often be found listening to Ragtime, big band and jazz music. Pat was an avid bowler and played competitively in a local bowling league. She enjoyed listening to "books on tape," painting, story-telling and making mouth watering southern fried chicken.
Pat will always be remembered for her unconditional love and support for her family and friends. Her loved ones admired her wise, kind, selfless and determined spirit. She was predeceased by her parents Charles and Laurie Pritchard formerly of Fairfield, her son Bruce Richmond Jr. of New Haven, her second husband Peter Pisaretz of Easton, her sister Laurie Pritchard and brother-in-law, John Andrews of Williamsburg, Virginia and her niece-in-law, Linda Andrews of Nokomis, Florida.
Pat loved her longtime caregivers Evelyn and Madelyn who grew to be like family. She was grateful for her nurse Donna, the staff and nurses at the Village at Mariner's Point, and Connecticut Hospice, who cared for her with tenderness and dignity.
Pat is survived by her three daughters, Pamela A. (William Hawthorn) Richmond-Hawthorn of Wallingford, CT; Linda S. (Drew Crossman) Richmond of Westbrook, CT; Jennifer L. (David Donnelly) Richmond of Branford, CT; daughter-in-law Jenifer Blemings of New Haven, CT; grandchildren Madeline A. (Etienne Ducommun) Marone of Lausanne, Switzerland; Shannon R. (Joseph Woodward-Clinton) Blemings of Philadelphia, PA; Brendon J. Pastore of Clearwater, FL; Layla Richmond of Branford, CT; Jessie (Joshua) Duponte of Wallingford, CT; and Emma (Kyle Lyde) Hawthorn of Wallingford, CT; great-grandchildren Max and Molly Duponte; first husband Bruce E. (Carolyn) Richmond of Meadowlakes, Texas; nephew John H. Andrews Jr. of Nokomis, Florida; niece Martha (Thomas) Squire of Williamsburg, VA; and many loving nieces and nephews, cousins and loved ones.
A private celebration of Patricia's life will be held on Thursday, November 19th. The memorial service will be streamed live at 10 a.m. EST. Please go to https://us02web.zoom.us/j/85223746907?pwd=YXN1L3NPNWlvVEJEK1Q0cUVvSEo4Zz09
for the memorial service and go to https://us02web.zoom.us/j/84417653577?pwd=NzVPd2ttQXQ2MmF3bjRvdmkwVWlFUT09
for the graveside service at 11:30.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made in Pat's name to Cheyenne River Episcopal Mission, P.O. Box 80, Eagle Butte, SD 57625. https://www.paypal.com/us/fundraiser/charity/2018695
.
To send flowers to the family of Patricia, please send them to W. S. Clancy Memorial Funeral Home, Branford, CT at www.wsclancy.com
.